Abbie Quinnen headed along to Saturday's live show

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has expertly shrugged off those Strictly Come Dancing curse rumours.

Yesterday, pro dancer AJ and his celebrity partner Saffron Barker were snapped looking close as they rehearsed the cha-cha for Saturday’s show.

The snaps prompted fans to speculate about the so-called curse and also led to trolls targeting Abbie on social media.

Abbie posted a sweet message under one of AJ’s Instagram saying, ‘That’s my boyfriend!’

The comment drew lots of unnecessary criticism, with one writing: ‘… Until Saffron gets her claws in.’

But showing she’s completely unfazed by the headlines or comments, Abbie posted a clip of herself on the way to the Strictly show on Saturday evening while giving a shout out to her boyfriend and YouTube star Saffron.

Looking seriously glam in a lilac halter neck dress, fellow Abbie wrote on her Instagram Story late Saturday afternoon: ‘En route to see @aj11ace & @saffronbarker can’t wait’ and added a clapping emoji and the TeamSJ hashtag.

It comes after AJ recently insisted Abbie isn’t worried about the curse during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

‘She goes away and does her dancing she understands the long hours and hard work,’ he told GMB host Ben Shephard.

‘We always want the dance on Saturday to be the best dance possible. She’s not worried at all.’

According to reports, AJ and Abbie met at the auditions for his Get On The Floor live tour earlier this year and he instantly fell for the blonde stunner.

The pair went public with their romance in July while on a romantic break in Crete.