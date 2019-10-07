The BGT judge also revealed her cute name

Alesha Dixon has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter, seven weeks after giving birth.

On her 41st birthday, Alesha showed fans her new bundle of joy and referred to her newborn as an ‘angel,’ as she wrote, “Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Sharing her delight, Alesha’s BGT co-star Amanda Holden commented, “So glad it’s finally out there!! The best news ever. I was bursting. Happy birthday Wifey ♥️♥️♥️.”

Just a few days earlier, Alesha – who also has six-year-old daughter Azura with husband Azuka Ononye – sparked speculation that she’d given birth when she was spotted on set of America’s Got Talent: The Champions in LA wearing a crop top.

Alesha announced her pregnancy live on Britain’s Got Talent in May.

The singer stood up to reveal her bump for the first time in the middle of a song and dance routine performed by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, including the lyrics, “Alesha is expecting.”

When they asked her about her news, she gushed, “Over the moon, yes. Lovely place to celebrate it.”

While fellow judge David Walliams jokingly added, “We’re very happy. These things happen when you’re on the tour.”

Opening up about her second pregnancy on Loose Women, Alesha said earlier this summer, “I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around.

“It’s great the first time around, you read every single book going and the second time you’re like, I’ve got this.

“Azura is amazing, she’s doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything’s okay.

“She’s so excited, beyond excited.”

Congratulations!