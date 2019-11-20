Alesha Dixon looks amazing just months after welcoming second child

Alesha Dixon has stepped out looking incredible just months after giving birth.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge welcomed her second child back in August with husband Azuka Ononye.

And now the singer has stepped out looking incredible just three months later.

Alesha had a night away from her two children yesterday evening when she and husband Azuka headed out to 2019’s Together for Short Lives Winter Ball in London.

The mum-of-two attended the event wearing a ruched skin-tight burgundy gown with gold gemstone heels.

And the TV star looked incredible as she walked the red carpet alongside her other half.

Alesha welcomed second daughter Anaya Safiya back in August, but didn’t announce the exciting news until two months later in October.

Taking to her Instagram page last month the former Misteeq singer shared an adorable snap of her sleep baby daughter, writing, ‘Anaya Safiya 💜 born 20.08.19 💜

‘7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet 💜’.

Fans were ecstatic at the happy news, with the post raking up thousands of comments and over 200,000 likes.

Alesha tied the knot with dancer husband Azuka Ononye back in 2017.

As well as three-month-old daughter Anaya, the couple are also parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna.

Alesha opened up about her second pregnancy earlier this year while appearing on Loose Women.

Speaking to the panel the former Strictly Come Dancing star said,“I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around.

“It’s great the first time around, you read every single book going and the second time you’re like, I’ve got this.

“Azura is amazing, she’s doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything’s okay.

“She’s so excited, beyond excited.”