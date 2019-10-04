Alesha Dixon has made her America’s Got Talent: The Champions debut

Alesha Dixon has made her debut as a judge on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The 40-year-old, who has been sitting of the panel of the UK version of Britan’s Got Talent: The Champions, has jetted over to Hollywood to take her seat on the panel at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California.

Making her debut in a rainbow coloured sparkly dress, Alesha Dixon shared snaps with fans on her Instastory, having kicked them off with a snap of the new judging line up and host for Season 2.

The singer joins Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, replacing Mel B on the previous series.

She captioned it ‘Show one Here we go’ and it followed with a video of the treats she’s received including some giant gold helium welcome balloons, and a bunch of flowers.

Alesha can be heard saying, “Oooh look, they’re pulling out all the stops, this is nice, lovely flowers.”

“Welcome. Hey!” she added.

Alesha then uploaded a clip of her name in lights on the judging panel suspended above the studio stage.

Showing her 858k followers a quick lipstick application from her glam squad, Alesha was ready for cameras to roll.

Alesha captioned it, ‘And so it begins! @agt @kathyjeung @laurysmith @lorenzocalderonhair #AGTChampions ‘

She then posed with fellow judge Heidi Klum.

READ MORE: Alesha Dixon reveals pregnancy news as she debuts baby bump on Britain’s Got Talent!

JLS star Aston Merrygold said, “Geeeet it’, while Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts added a pow emoji and a love heart.

And fans were quick to respond too. One wrote, ‘Oh Alesha, you’re soooo beautiful,’ a second put, ‘AGT is now more watchable than ever’ and a third put, ‘Amazing! Good luck, although I know you don’t need it!’

Meanwhile Heidi also uploaded a snap of her and fellow judge Simon Cowell wearing a head scarf and earrings filter and transformed herself and Howie into teddy bears.

Alesha announced her pregnancy back in May when she stepped on stage with the rest of the judges, the 40-year-old singer was showing off her baby bump in all its glory in a flattering black mini dress that featured a dramatic gold neckline.

The beaming star later said she was ‘over the moon’ with the news before telling the audience at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, ‘It’s a lovely place to celebrate it.’

Alesha is already mum to Azura Sienna, who she gave birth to in 2013 and she is back to work after celebrating daughter Azura’s sixth birthday with a magical Aladdin themed party.