The former Celebrity Big Brother winner and Nikki Manashe have been going through IVF

Alex Reid has opened up on his heartbreak after his fiancee lost her fifth baby following IVF.

The 44-year-old former Celebrity Big Brother winner has been engaged to Nikki Manashe since 2014 and have been trying for a baby for a while.

And Alex – who was married to Katie Price from 2010 to 2011 – took to Instagram to share his devastation.

He wrote: ‘It brings me with great sadness that I have to write this post. Today we lost our 5th baby Phoenix Reid. No words can describe the pain that couples go through who lose a child.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘My amazing partner @ivf_chasing_dreams has been through so much from painful treatments to operations time and time again.

‘Women who go through IVF I salute your bravery, men who stand by there sides I respect you. We will have our happily ever after.

‘But for now it’s time to rest and heal a broken heart.’

Alongside his own touching words, Alex posted a quote about miscarriages.

MORE: Kerry Katona ‘doesn’t want to see Katie Price for another year’ following their recent birthday meet-up

It read, ‘I never got to hold you or bounce you on my lap. ‘I never got to read to you or watch you as you nap.

‘You slipped away so quickly before I said your name. ‘And I want the world to know, I loved you just the same.’

Alex and Nikki have previously confirmed they suffered one ectopic pregnancy and 3 miscarriages, including twins.

And Alex’s fiancee Nikki – who blogs regularly about her IVF – also confirmed the sad news with her followers.

She wrote on Instagram, ‘Unfortunately today the scan confirmed that Baby Phoenix Reid was no longer viable. We are heart broken and devastated. I was so excited to announce this baby but unfortunately I am announcing my 5th angel baby in heaven.

‘Having now lost 5 babies we are determined to meet our rainbow baby. I have so much sympathy for others going through this because it really does break your soul.’