'It sucks'

Alexa Chung has been praised by fans for revealing that she suffers from endometriosis on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, the 35-year-old fashion icon uploaded a snap in which she can be seen standing in a hospital corridor, penning the caption: ‘I don’t want to belong to any club that would accept me as a member, but here I am. #endometriosisclub #partytime #woohoo #lifelongmembership #sorryifyouhaveittooitsucks #endometriosisawareness.’

Endometriosis is a painful and life long condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

According to NHS UK, it can impact women at any age but is most common in those in their 30s and 40s.

The stunning model has never previously disclosed the diagnosis with fans and hundreds took to the comment section to support her after the announcement.

One wrote: ‘So sorry to hear that❤️,’ while another sufferer sympathised with the model, adding: ‘I was in the hospital 2 weeks ago for the pain. Morphine did the job. Awwww babe big hugs!!!! Xooxoxoxo.’

Another commenter chipped in to welcome Alexa to the ‘endometriosis club’, penning: ‘Welcome to the club, you are by far our most stylish member 💛,’ and one more similarly piped up to say: ‘Welcome to the club not one of us want to be a part of. #endometriosisawareness.’

A third joked: ‘Thank you for sharing this Alexa – am also a life long member. see you in the private members bar 😂.’

Later, Alexa hinted that she was ungergoing some sort of procedure or surgery, taking a mirror selfie while sporting a hospital gown.

Symptoms of endometriosis can vary, but typically include:

• painful or heavy periods

• pain during and after sex

• bleeding between periods

• pain in the lower abdomen

• difficulty conceiving

• constantly exhaustion

• discomfort when using the toilet