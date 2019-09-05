Such sad news....

Alexandra Burke has spoken out after her footballer boyfriend Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Yesterday it was revealed that 26-year-old Hull City player Angus had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, which he revealed in an emotional post on his Instagram.

And Alexandra has pledged to support him, posting a picture of the two of them walking hand in hand while on their holiday in Dubai with the caption: “Always by his side. Forever”.

The pair were spotted together at Wimbledon back in July, sparking rumours of a romance, and since then have gone official on social media.

And the pair have been looking very loved up since, with the pair spending a happy afternoon at Sheesh on Sunday to celebrate Alexandra’s birthday.

The news of Angus’ diagnosis is a very sad turn of events, but he has plenty of support from the singer.

He posted on Instagram yesterday, writing about his illness: “This is not an easy post to write but life isn’t always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer.

“After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process.

“However, I’m blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I’m getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead. I will be ready to fight this head on, and I’m going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch.”

Many fans have been commenting with messages of support, wishing the footballer well as he battles his illness.

Words by Caitlin Butler.