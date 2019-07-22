The singer recently split from long-term partner Josh

Alexandra Burke and her new footballer boyfriend have made things Instagram official just five weeks after she is thought to have split from her fiancé.

The singer, 30, and Hull City player Angus MacDonald, 26, first sparked romance rumours when they attended Wimbledon together on July 9.

The pair were looking very cosy together, with Angus wrapping an affectionate arm around the X Factor star as they watched the tennis.

Fast forward a little more than a week and the pair have now taken things to the next level – social media.

Footballer Angus was first to post a loved-up picture of them together on his Instagram Stories as they enjoyed a meal at the swanky Hutong restaurant at the top of The Shard on Sunday.

‘Dinner with great company,’ he wrote and added a love heart eye emoji.

Alexandra, who was dressed to impress for the occasion in a glam black ensemble, then retweeted the posts to her own 178,000 followers.

The pair’s blossoming romance comes just five weeks after Alex is thought to have split from long-term partner Josh Ginnelly.

Alex and Josh, who first started dating in April 2016, got engaged in Paris last year and were planning to tie the knot in 2020.

‘Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected,’ she wrote at the time.

‘My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer.’

The singer hasn’t publicly confirmed their split, but fans of the Strictly star noticed she’d deleted all trace of Josh from her Instagram account.