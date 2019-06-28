Amanda's got herself another great TV gig

Amanda Holden has bagged herself a new TV role amid her row with Phillip Schofield over last year’s This Morning presenting snub.

The TV star will be standing in for James Corden as a host on Sky One’s sports comedy panel show A League of Their Own.

As well as Amanda, her Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams will also be on the panel.

Other panellists include Jack Whitehall, Clare Balding, Dina Asher Smith and Romesh Ranganathan.

Guests featured on the upcoming series include Harry Redknapp, Helen Skelton, Max Whitlock, Rob Beckett, Elise Christie and more.

‘We’re delighted that James is hosting two of the shows this series but appreciate he has other work commitments this year,’ Sky’s Director of Programming Zai Bennett said.

‘Therefore, we’ve got a brilliant line-up of guests to keep his seat warm and we have no doubt that our new guest hosts will ensure that the laughs continue.’

It comes after it was reported Amanda apparently tried to settle her feud with Philip months ago, but he was having none of it.

Admitting she did try and hold out an olive branch, Amanda, 48, said: ‘I did offer to meet up with him for coffee months ago — he didn’t reply to my text.’

This Morning host Phil recently addressed the drama, saying the rumours were ‘hurtful’.

‘The end of another really sad weekend,’ he tweeted. ‘When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

‘Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.’