Oh, Amanda...

Amanda Holden doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing honest snippets of her celeb lifestyle with fans.

This morning the showbiz favourite left followers in hysterics after she shared a seriously hilarious sneak peek behind the scenes of her daily outfit Instagram update.

The mum-of-two, who presents the Heart FM breakfast show with co-host Jamie Theakston, loves to share snapshots of her fashion choices every day before the broadcast, although today’s was a little different.

Posting a boomerang video as she fondled under her green leather-look pleated skirt, Amanda grimaced as she adjusted herself.

Explaining the odd footage, she wrote, ‘When @sofialever thinks it hilarious to capture me sorting lady stuff out for my photo🤣.’

Commenting on the bizarre moment, one fan penned, ‘What the heck?! Lol! Fleas? 😂,’ while another added, ‘The realities of women 🤣🤣🤣.’

Meanwhile a third chipped in, ‘We all have to do it! 😂.’

Too funny!

This comes days after Amanda suffered another embarrassing blunder, accidentally farting live on air.

As the TV beauty boogied away on the show’s live video link, she could be seen pulling a rather suspicious face, before admitting her guff to Jamie.

Mouthing the words “I’ve farted”, Amanda slid away in her chair and began wafting the air, before pulling a totally guilty expression.

The footage of the cheeky mishap was shared on Heart’s Twitter account, prompting some funny replies from followers.

One penned, ‘At least you owned up,’ while a second put a cheeky spin on the channel’s classic slogan, adding, ‘#thisisfart.’