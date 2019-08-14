Amanda Holden showcases jaw dropping body in tiny white bikini

🔥🔥🔥

Amanda Holden left fans astounded last night when she took to social media to share an utterly stunning holiday snap.

Baring her super slim figure in a skimpy white two piece, 48-year-old Amanda looked stunningly youthful as she perched on the egde of a boat with the glistening blue sea behind her.

Sporting some simple, dainty necklaces, a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a chic sun hat, the Britain’s Got Talent judge looked every inch a holiday babe.

The idyllic snap is a throwback to Amanda and her family’s sun soaked Italian getaway last week.

The mum-of-two jetted off for the Mediterranean vacation with hubby Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 13, and Hollie, seven, just weeks after she and her brood enjoyed a holiday to Greece.

Captioning the snap, Amanda revealed that the throwback photo caught her deep in thought about her latest fashion project, a colaboration with Fenn Wright Manson.

She wrote: ‘Thinking back to last week, anticipating the launch of my first clothing collection with @fennwrightmanson 💃 It’s finally available (link in bio) which is a dream come true!!!!’

The comment section beneath the upload is of course jam packed with gushing compliments for Amanda.

One fan swooned: ‘Simply indescribable as always,’ and a second wrote: ‘🔥🔥 Amazing body 🔥🔥.’

Meanwhile, a few of the telly star’s famous friends showered her with praise too.

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha penned: ‘Bloody gorg darling 💃🏽,’ and former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts added: ‘She’s a babe.’

Nearly-fifty Amanda recently spoke out about how she feels that her age has nothing to do with what she wears.

Talking to the Daily Mail, she explained: ‘Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels.

‘Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me.

‘So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape.

‘These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day.’