Amanda hit the headlines for her personal life in 2000

Amanda Holden has credited Britain’s Got Talent for freeing her of the ‘cheating wife’ label she was given after her affair with actor Neil Morrissey in 2000.

Amanda was married to comic Les Dennis at the time, but split with the now-actor in 2001 after her affair was exposed in a national newspaper.

Now 19 years on, the 48-year-old is thankful that she was given the job on Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, as it meant people were finally able to see the real her.

‘Starting out on Britain’s Got Talent was liberating for me,’ she told the Daily Mirror.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I mean, without dragging up my past, I think, at the time I was with Chris, we’d been together for something like five years but people still kept going on about Les and Neil, and all the other stuff.

‘So what was really nice was that anyone that might’ve had a preconceived idea of me could see who I really was and then really make their mind up.’

She added: ‘So, if they didn’t like me after, that’s totally fine as well. But I think I was able to make a wider audience understand that I probably wasn’t as bad as I’d been portrayed, or as naughty as I’d been portrayed.

‘I am naughty; I stand by that, but in a good way! I think it’s important that everyone has a sense of humour in these difficult times.’

Amanda is now married to music executive Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset on 10 December 2008. They share two children, daughters Hollie, seven, and 13 year old Alexa.