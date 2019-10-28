Amanda Holden returns to work riding a scooter after breaking her leg in freak accident

Caitlin Elliott

There's no Holden her back

TAGS:

Amanda Holden shocked fans last week when she revealed she had suffered a freak accident while on holiday with her family and broken her leg in two places.

Amanda Holden

Credit: Getty

Now, days after the painful mishap, unstoppable Amanda has returned to her post at the Heart breakfast show.

Taking a back to work outfit photo to mark the occasion, the Britain’s Got Talent judge posed with a new hilarioius accessory.

Rocking a plaster cast on one leg and stiletto heel on the other and sporting a stunningly chic all red outfit, the mum-of-two flashed a huge grin as she placed her hands on her hips and balanced her broken limb on a four-wheeled scooter.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Captioning the photo, Amanda cheekily penned, ‘#morning @thisisheart #breakfast great to be back 🤕♥️.’

Praising her for getting back to the grind so quickly, Amanda’s fans took to the comment section.

One swooned, ‘Smiling through the pain. You are amazing!!’ while a second added, ‘You still look gorgeous 💕💕.’

MORE:Amanda Holden shares rare glimpse into family life as she poses with gorgeous lookalike daughters on Greek getaway

View this post on Instagram

Heart Break fast ! 💔 #leg

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

Well you still look stunning 😍that scooter is a good idea 😂,’ chipped in a third.

The telly and radio babe dished the cringe worthy details of her accident during on air with her co-host Jamie Theakston this morning, telling him, “I was in Cyprus, it was like wipeout, like an inflatable assault course in the sea.

“My eldest daughter was on a school trip, so Hollie was on her own with me and Chris, and she was desperate to get on this thing.

View this post on Instagram

Wembley @bgt judges desk visit for #HRH ❤️

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

“I decided I’m not going to read my book and have an Aperol Spritz like normal, I will try and be a good mother, so I went on this assault course and I went round and round loads of times on my hands and knees – like the geriatric I am.”

Continuing to reveal that Hollie had bee knocked over and winded by another child, Amanda added, “She swam off, so I thought I’ll have to go after her, and there were the three stepping stones that I had previously crawled over, I ran them really quick, made it – but then when I got to the inflatable platform, and I fell and twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea.”