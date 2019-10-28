There's no Holden her back

Amanda Holden shocked fans last week when she revealed she had suffered a freak accident while on holiday with her family and broken her leg in two places.

Now, days after the painful mishap, unstoppable Amanda has returned to her post at the Heart breakfast show.

Taking a back to work outfit photo to mark the occasion, the Britain’s Got Talent judge posed with a new hilarioius accessory.

Rocking a plaster cast on one leg and stiletto heel on the other and sporting a stunningly chic all red outfit, the mum-of-two flashed a huge grin as she placed her hands on her hips and balanced her broken limb on a four-wheeled scooter.

Captioning the photo, Amanda cheekily penned, ‘#morning @thisisheart #breakfast great to be back 🤕♥️.’

Praising her for getting back to the grind so quickly, Amanda’s fans took to the comment section.

One swooned, ‘Smiling through the pain. You are amazing!!’ while a second added, ‘You still look gorgeous 💕💕.’

‘Well you still look stunning 😍that scooter is a good idea 😂,’ chipped in a third.

The telly and radio babe dished the cringe worthy details of her accident during on air with her co-host Jamie Theakston this morning, telling him, “I was in Cyprus, it was like wipeout, like an inflatable assault course in the sea.

“My eldest daughter was on a school trip, so Hollie was on her own with me and Chris, and she was desperate to get on this thing.

“I decided I’m not going to read my book and have an Aperol Spritz like normal, I will try and be a good mother, so I went on this assault course and I went round and round loads of times on my hands and knees – like the geriatric I am.”

Continuing to reveal that Hollie had bee knocked over and winded by another child, Amanda added, “She swam off, so I thought I’ll have to go after her, and there were the three stepping stones that I had previously crawled over, I ran them really quick, made it – but then when I got to the inflatable platform, and I fell and twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea.”