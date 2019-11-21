Amanda Holden celebrates with inspirational message as she qualifies as a doctor

Big congrats to Doctor Holden

Amanda Holden sent her fans a seriously inspirational message after officially being named a doctor.

The telly star was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by her former drama school, where she studied nearly 30 years ago.

Sharing a photograph of herself proudly holding her certificate and grinning in her graduation gown and hat, Heart breakfast host Amanda penned some words of inspiration for her followers.

‘Remember, always, always pursue your dreams. You and your fellow @mountviewldn students are coming from the best possible place to do that, especially with the incredible new building in #Peckham that I visited this month,’ she penned.

‘I have such fond memories of my time at Mountview, they really gave me the tools to do absolutely anything I wanted and I’ve never looked back. 27 years ago A degree after my three years didn’t exist. I’m delighted times have moved on … and The Arts ( Drama) gets the acknowledgement it deserves- so go out there and show the world what you’ve got ♥️.’

Being as supportive as ever, loads of the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s fans quickly congratulated her on the epic achievement.

‘You graduated as a doctor ? 😍WELL DONEE!!!’ one commenter wrote.

‘👩🏼⚕️ so deserved!!’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Congrats Amanda, well done!👏👏👏 super proud that you’re inspiring young girls to follow their dreams 💙👏,’

‘You’re my biggest inspiration Mandy, you should be SO PROUD OF YOURSELF! Reading this actually makes me wanna cry 😢,’ gushed another passionate follower.

Even controversial Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan showed his sweet side, branding the mum-of-two, ‘Fabulous 🔥🔥🔥.’