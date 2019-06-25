The drama rumbles on...

Amanda Holden apparently tried to settle her feud with Philip Schofield months ago, but he was having none of it.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has just started a new role on Heart Radio as breakfast host and took the opportunity to set the record straight on her ongoing ‘feud’ with Philip Schofield – after he reportedly scuppered Amanda’s chances of replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning during her I’m A Celeb stint last year.

Admitting she did try and hold out an olive branch, Amanda, 48, said: ‘I did offer to meet up with him for coffee months ago — he didn’t rely to my text.’

It comes after Phil, 57, lamented another ‘sad’ weekend on Twitter as their feud rattles on.

‘The end of another really sad weekend,’ he tweeted. ‘When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.’

Despite regularly covering Holly and Phil’s summer holidays with Rylan Clark-Neal, Amanda was overlooked at the end of last year when the coveted spot next to Phil was given to Rochelle Humes. And Amanda believes Phil had a lot to do with that decision.

‘[Amanda] feels Phil unfairly used his powers of persuasion. She was told he’d chosen Rochelle because she was easier to ‘manage’ on air — and understandably that incensed her,’ a source close to the star revealed.

But, ITV hit back at the claims, saying presenting line-ups are changed around all the time.

‘Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters,’ they said. ‘Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV.’

Amanda made it very clear she felt ‘let down’ by Phil when she appeared on This Morning to discuss her charity work last October. But the pair failed to resolve their differences.

Who knows what will happen next…