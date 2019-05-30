The judge caused a right stir with her latest look

Amanda Holden once again left viewers stunned as she slipped into an incredibly daring dress for Wednesday night’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Never one to shy away from a raunchy look, the 48-year-old judge stepped onto the stage in an unusual floor-skimming asymmetrical gown that was adorned with colourful flowers.

But it was the lack of material covering her cleavage that caught the attention of viewers at home.

Risking a major wardrobe malfunction, the right side of her dress was simply made up of a thin lace material that resembled a spider web.

BGT fans were soon all over Twitter with comments about the sexy ensemble.

One wrote: ‘Does Amanda want her t** to slip out or what!?’

Another confused BGT fan added, ‘Why does Amanda Holden have a spiders web on her boob?’

While a third said, ‘Beautiful dress hun, but your boob is popping out with camera angles from the side.’

It comes two years after the BGT star received a slew of Ofcom complaints over a very risqué low-cut Julien Macdonald dress she debuted on the show.

Meanwhile, it’s been an eventful week for Amanda, who revealed she had a ‘panic attack’ off camera after being left terrified by one of the acts.

The TV presenter swore her way through the the show as magician Elizabeth, AKA The Haunting, pulled her up to take part in her performance on Monday night’s live semi-final.

Amanda revealed the ordeal had sparked a panic attack during the ad break and left her needing the toilet ‘lots of times’ after a viewer asked what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

She was also forced to apologise after swearing during the act after letting slip an F-bomb.

After returning to the judges’ desk, she said: ‘I just really want to apologise if I said anything. I said a really terrible word.’

The segment was shown just after 8pm, before the watershed.

The TV star added: ‘I know there are kids watching, I know my kids are watching, so massive apologies. I can honestly say I feel terrified.’