Amanda's daughters are just as gorgeous as her!

Amanda Holden took to Instagram today to share a rare glimpse into her family life with her 1.2 million followers.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been enjoying a sun soaked getaway to Greece with her daughters and husband.

As the holiday drew to a close last night, 48-year-old Amanda posed on the beach with 13-year-old Alexa and seven-year-old Hollie.

As the doting mum grinned beside her brood, the Holden trio stunning in floral dresses for picturesque evening in Zante.

Looking content and proud of her little girls, Amanda penned the sweet caption: ‘Last night with my #girlies #holiday #family ♥️.’

Plenty of the telly star’s celebrity pals swooned over the sweet family snapshot, with model Myleene Klass commenting: ‘All of you, so beautiful. X😍😍😍.’

Meanwhile, hordes of Amanda’s loyal fans left dozens of gushing words of praise.

One commended: ‘The pride in your face Amanda at your gorgeous girls says it all 🙌🏻💕xx,’ while another predicted a glimmering career in modelling for her stunning teen: ‘Lexi is the next big supermodel. Mark my words. Cindy Crawford eat your heart out.’

Earlier in the week, the radio host took a super cute selfie with music producer husband, Chris Hughes.

Showing off their pearly white grins and sporting sunglasses, the couple looked in total holiday mode.

Having spent some well deserved time off from her presenting gig on Heart radio’s breakfast show, Amanda made sure to give the station a shout out.

Laying by the pool and flaunting her sensational figure in a tiny red bikini, Amanda can be seen holding a microphone from the studio, writing the caption: ‘#me and my ♥️ #mic #muff on #holiday @thisisheart.’