Amanda Holden shows off insanely flexible legs for sassy snap

Go 'Mandy 🤸‍♀️

Amanda Holden left her Instagram followers swooning last week when she showed off her perfect pins in a pair of killer white stiletto boots.

The Heart breakfast host seemed shattered after finishing a week of chatting away on the early morning radio show, but somehow found enough energy to sassily pop her leg up on the wall.

Showing just how flexible she can be, the Britain’s Got Talent judge looked care free as she rested her stylish footwear at almost shoulder height.

Looking casual in a pair of blue denim turn up jeans and a plain white sweater, Amanda seemed glad to be heading into the weekend, with her hair tossed into a messy up do.

‘I’m going for a lie down 😅💪🏼🇬🇧♥️#Friday,’ she penned beside the sexy image.

Loads of Amanda’s 1.3 million followers hit the comment section to compliment the TV beauty.

‘Wow, those legs 😘,’ wrote one, while a second impressed fan praised, ‘That stretch. Ugh, I cant even do that. I love you Amanda.’

‘F I E R C E 🔥,’ typed a third, while a fourth piped up to add, ‘Nice pose Amanda 🔥❤️😘😍🙌.’

Amanda has had a jam packed week, filming with Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon for the next series of BGT.

Mandy also celebrated her youngest daughter Hollie’s eighth birthday last week, sharing an utterly adorable throwback photo in honour of the special milestone.

Beside a photo of her little one as a newborn baby, Amanda penned, “So… our sweet , very kind and utterly hilarious little Princess #hrh is 8 years old today.. We love you so much xxxx ♥️.’

Plenty of Amanda’s celebrity pals sent Hollie their birthday wishes too.

‘Look at that little face! And the hair! So gorgeous. Xxx,’ wrote author Giovanna Fletcher.

‘Beautiful 💫,’ wrote diva Gemma Collins, while radio and telly presenter Kate Thornton sweetly remarked, ‘Happy birthday little one – the picture on the right melts me.’