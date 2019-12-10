Amanda Holden has gushed about husband Chris Hughes to mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

Amanda Holden, the 48-year-old TV presenter turned radio host, marked the occassion by sharing a black and white snap of them from the year they were married.

And the pic could have been a recent one as Amanda looks ageless, one fan agreed, writing, ‘You haven’t changed a bit! I hope I still look as good after 11 years!! Happy Anniversary.’

She captioned the snap, ‘Happy Anniversary to my gorgeous, funny husband!! 11 years today! 16 together! This pic was taken 11 years ago!! I blinkin LOVE YOU CHRISPY♥️ #myeverything.’

And messages of love came flooding in from their famous friends.

Sinitta wrote, ‘Goals! Congratulations you gorgeous people!’

Kate Thronton added, ‘Happy anniversary you lovely pair.’

Amanda and record producer Chris have daughters Alexa, 13, and Hollie, seven, together.

They started dating in 2004 after meeting in Los Angeles a year earlier.

Amanda gave birth to Alexa in 2006 when the pair were engaged. They married two years later in 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset, with the reception held at Babington House – an exclusive members only club and hotel on 10 December 2008 and former Formula One racing driver David Coulthard was best man.

The wedding was sprinkled with a Christmas theme – the chapel was decorated with fake snow and candles were lit and Christmas ivy hung over the doorway.

The marriage is the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s second – as she was previously wife of Les Dennis.

After a miscarriage in 2010, Amanda suffered her and Chris’ son Theo being stillborn at seven months in 2011. On 23 January 2012, despite medical complications, she gave birth to their second daughter Hollie.

Amanda usually keeps tight-lipped on information about her marriage, after she revealed she gets put on the “naughty step” for revealing details of their personal life.

She previously admitted, ‘Much to my poor husband’s dismay, I confess everything to some newspaper or other every week by accident or on Twitter, because I am chatty.

‘I have no more secrets because of social media and life in general.’

She continued, ‘I wear my heart on my sleeve and most people know everything about me. Obviously, there are things that are still personal that I wouldn’t broadcast but mostly this is it.’

Let’s hope the husband approves of this throwback snap!