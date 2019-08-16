She's killin' it

Amanda Holden has become the biggest earning woman in UK television, over taking Holly Willoughby to gain the top spot.

The 48-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge is now thought to earn more than £5 million a year.

Amanda’s media career has sky rocketed in recent years, seeing her land several big bucks deals on top of her lucrative TV gigs.

She is believed to be earning around £1 million a year for her role on ITV’s BGT judging panel.

Amanda also nabbed a spot on prime time breakfast radio this year, co-hosting Heart FM’s morning show with Jamie Theakston, a job that is said to rake in around £1.5 million.

The mum-of-two has also put her name to a lavish clothing line in collaboration with Fenn Wright Manson and rakes in more cash from her work with Marks and Spencer, which includes lending her voice to the supermarket’s self service tills.

It has been claimed that Amanda’s large salary has taken her ahead of This Morning host, Holly Willoughby, and gained her the title of the UK’s top-earning female TV star.

A source told The Sun: ‘Amanda’s earning potential has gone through the roof the last few years. She’s raking it in from various angles and is sitting very pretty right now.

‘She loves the glitz and glamour but also is very down to earth. She’s as happy rubbing shoulders with superstars as she is in Cornwall with the family.

‘Amanda has now overtaken other female TV stars including Holly Willoughby and the likes of Claudia Winkleman.

‘She’s hot property and ITV’s golden girl.’

Amanda has jetted off on various abroad getaways this summer alongside her two daughters and husband, Chris Hughes.

She has shared a series of adorable snaps of Alexa, 13, and Hollie, seven, enjoying their sun soaked holidays which have included a trip to Greece followed by a break in Italy.

The family’s most recent trip has been a Cornwall stay-cation, where Amanda took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her first born.

Uploading a stunning photo of her lookalike daughter, she simply penned: ‘#Lexi #Cornwall ♥️.’