Looking good, Mandy 🔥

Amanda Holden regularly shares her most stylish outfits on social media for her fashion obsessed fans.

Every morning before she goes on air with Jamie Theakston for the Heart radio breakfast show, she poses for an outfit snap to share for her 1.3 million followers.

But yesterday the Britain’s Got Talent judge decided to mix things up, flashing her chic and sexy knee high leather boots in a more creative way.

In a hilariously cheeky video, the wife and mum-of-three can be seen twirling around the radio studio to the theme tune of a news segment.

Playfully sliding into her chair, Amanda kicked her long, tanned pin into the air, revealing her racy footwear, before shooting a naughty glance at the camera.

Captioning the light hearted upload Amanda insisted, ‘In the best possible taste!’

Of course, the footage left lots of the telly favourite’s fans in stiches with others fawning over her sassy display.

‘You’re so flexible and fit 😂 me now at more than half your age if I did that kick I would hurt myself😂😂 you look gorgeous btw❤️😍😍,’ one joked.

‘Somebody can still do those high kicks. Ever thought about doing Cabaret? Love those boots btw. Fabulous legs Mandy,’ added a second.

‘Yummy mummy 😍😘❤️💋 xXx,’ chipped in a third.

This comes after Amanda’s commenters were left cheering her on after she uploaded a clip of herself enthusiastically strumming away on an air guitar during the show.

‘Mandy on a G-String @thisisheart ❤️#airguitar,’ she wrote alongside the share.

‘You rock Mandyyy❤️ glad to see that I’m not the only air guitar player 😂❤️,’ praised one fan.

‘Amanda, you crack me up lol🤣🤣🤣,’ another laughed.

A third playfully piped up to joke, ‘You’ve got a G string on? TMI? Oversharing a bit Mandy? Lol 😘.’