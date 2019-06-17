Amanda wouldn't be caught dead doing THIS

Amanda Holden got very honest about her appearance in a recent interview, revealing how and why she always manages to look fab.

The 48-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge insisted she makes sure to keep it classy by never heading out in her sleepwear.

Speaking to Hello! magazine she revealed: ‘There’s no way I’d step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.’

The mega glam telly star went on to reveal some advice for lookin’ good she once received from her grandmother, saying: ‘My nan Ethel used to tell me: “Never let your husband see you without lipstick.” I’m very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day.’

Amanda then went on to spill the beans on her relationship with husband, Chris Hughes, having celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with the record producer this year.

Revealing that romance isn’t Chris’ strong point she explained: ‘He’s rubbish at romance, but he’s there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He’s a proper bloke who looks after me.’

The talent show panellist’s reflection on her personal appearance comes after she was criticised by BGT viewers for her revealing outfits during this year’s series of the ITV show.

Amanda’s skin-baring dresses raked in hundreds of Ofcom complaints from members of the audience at home who thought they were too raunchy for a family programme.

Despite the telly scandal, defiant Amanda stepped out for the final show in another low cut gown.

Clearly pleased at the attention her assets received amid the outfit outrage, Amanda told the Daily Mail: ‘I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

‘No one talks about Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs, by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.’