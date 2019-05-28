The BGT judge was extremely spooked by The Haunting

Amanda Holden has revealed she had a ‘panic attack’ off camera after being left terrified by a Britan’s Got Talent act.

The 48-year-old TV presenter swore her way through the the show as magician Elizabeth, AKA The Haunting, pulled her up to take part in her performance on Monday night’s live semi-final.

Amanda revealed the ordeal had sparked a panic attack during the ad break and left her needing the toilet ‘lots of times’ after a viewer asked what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Speaking on Britain's Got More Talent, she said, 'It's all very boring. 'Simon [Cowell] goes out for a vape. I said "Oh my God, oh my God don't fire me for swearing." I had a panic attack and went to the toilet lots of times.

‘Alesha [Dixon] hilariously rolled up her dress to let her bump breathe and David [Walliams] signed loads of his books which are hugely popular.’