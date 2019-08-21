Go girl!

Amanda Holden has hit back at criticism over her revealing outfits after Britain’s Got Talent received hundreds of complaints over the skimpy dresses she wore on the show.

Back in May, the TV watchdog was flooded with hordes of complaints from disgruntled viewers after 48-year-old judge Amanda appeared on the talent show’s live broadcasts in a series of skin-baring gowns.

Now, the blonde beauty has slammed the backlash her clothing choices have attracted, insisting she has confidence in her own style.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Amanda said: ‘I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

‘I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing.’

The mum-of-two went on to reveal how her daughters, Alexa, 13, and Hollie, seven, aren’t fazed by what she wears and love to borrow her clothes.

This summer, Amanda has jetted off on various sun soaked getaways with her girls and her husband, Chris Hughes.

The family enjoyed a trip to Greece followed by a lavish Italian holiday.

Most recently, Amanda and her brood enjoyed a stay-cation to Cornwall.

When Amanda is abroad, she never fails to share plenty of sizzling bikini snaps with her 1.2 million followers.

The winner of Rear of the Year 2019, left her fans in awe when she took to the social media platform to flaunt her pert bottom in a tiny yellow bikini earlier this month.

Lounging poolside and giving a faithful nod to her latest career move- a spot presenting on Heart FM’s breakfast radio snow, Amanda posed with a microphone muff and grinned for the camera.

Gushing over the sultry upload, one fan penned: ‘Wow so beautiful and sexy,’ and another commented: ‘Bl***y gorgeous woman.’

What a woman!