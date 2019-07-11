Amanda Holden reveals why she now shares pictures of her daughters on social media

The BGT judge is mum to Lexi and Hollie

TAGS:

Amanda Holden has revealed why she now chooses to share pictures of her daughters on social media.

View this post on Instagram

#HappyMothersday ..😇 #mama #lexi #me #hrh

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

The Britain’s Got Talent host and radio presenter, 48, previously refused to post snaps of her two daughters, Lexi, 13, and seven-year-old Hollie, on Instagram or would cover their faces in order to protect their privacy.

However, Amanda recently did a U-turn and started to upload shots of her adorable girls, who she shares with her record producer husband Chris.

MORE: Kate Middleton can’t stop giggling after cheeky Prince Louis steals her sunglasses at the polo

Amanda Holden

Appearing on This Is Mothership: Sofa Sessions, Amanda explained, ‘They’ve ended up all over my Instagram. For so long we did shots of them from the back and as they’ve grown up it’s a pride thing, you end up being so proud of them.’
View this post on Instagram

La Culture innit 🤣💪🏼#Paris time with my #teenager ♥️

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

Amanda said it was actually husband Chris who first encouraged her to share a shot of teenager Lexi, despite being fiercely privately and determined not to have them on social media.

‘[It was] the minute he said, “Lexi looks blinking gorgeous you have to post that,” Amanda explained, adding that she was more than happy to oblige.

Just a few weeks ago TV star Amanda posted a selfie with daughter Lexi as they enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding in Paris, while Hollie stayed at home with her dad.

MORE: Kerry Katona’s daughter hits back at ‘poisonous’ Fathers4Justice after blaming her for George Kay’s death

Prior to that, on Mother’s Day, Amanda also posted a gorgeous photo of herself, Lexi, Hollie and her lookalike mum all posing in the sunshine.

The family photo sparked a wave of adoring comments from fans who had previously never seen Amanda with her girls.

‘What a gorgeous family you have Amanda,’ one of her followers commented at the time, while another said, ‘What a stunning line up!’