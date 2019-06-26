Dream summer shoes!

Amanda Holden took to Instagram this morning to share her outfit of the day with her followers.

Before sitting in front of the microphone and putting on her headphones, Amanda takes a snapshot of her clothes every day ahead of her Heart FM radio show.

And today was no different, as the ever-trendy telly star shared another insight into her fashion choices with fans.

In today’s image, the 48-year-old media personality posed for the camera in a pair of belted white shorts teamed with a satin khaki blouse.

Captioning the post, the Britain’s Got Talent judge joked that the outfit was channelling some jungle vibes, penning ‘#SafariMandy’ beside the pic.

Amanda’s bargain footwear definitely stole the show, though.

Sporting a pair of sand coloured flat mules, Amanda completed the casual look with a total bargain buy.

The leather loafers adorned with a bow detail and a wood-effect heel gave a chic touch to her relaxed outfit and they’re super easy to get hold of on the high street if you want a pair of your own.

The sandals are available for just £39.99 from Zara, meaning you can steal Amanda’s style for less than forty quid.

Just weeks ago, Amanda rocked the Spanish retailer again, posing in a satin black midi skirt, priced at a mega reasonable £25.99, along with a sassy slogan sweatshirt brandishing the words ‘rock and roll’, priced at £205 from high end brand Zadig & Voltaire.

Despite her generally tame radio presenting attire, Amanda caused a stir during the last season of Britain’s Got Talent with her series of revealing gowns.

The talent show received hundreds of Ofcom complaints after the mum-of-two stepped out for the live shows in a number of low cut dresses.