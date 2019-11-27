Eagle eyed fans couldn't help but notice this...

Amanda Holden’s eagle fans couldn’t help but tease her after they spotted something cheeky in her latest outfit update.

The Heart breakfast host shares a photo of her choice of clothing for the day before she goes on air, impressing her followers with her fashion sense.

But in today’s style upload, it seems Amanda showed off more than she had bargained for, causing some naughty followers to make jokes about the temperature of the room,

‘Bit nippy in there @noholdenback,’ one wrote.

‘Cany beat a nippy morning..😉😉😉😘😘😘,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Cold in the office this morning was it 🙈😂.’

‘Think the heating needs turning up in the heart offices,’ one more agreed.

Meanwhile, other fans were busy complimenting Amanda and her glowing appearance.

‘Gorgeous as ever💖,’ one swooned.

‘YASSSSSSSS QUEEN 🔥🔥,’ wrote another, while one more commented, ‘Is there anything you don’t look amazing in!!! 🙌🏼.’

This comes after the Britain’s Got Talent judge officially qualified as a doctor, when she was given an honorary award from her old drama college.

Posing with her certificate in her hat and gown, the telly sensation urged her fans to chase their dreams, writing, ‘Remember, always, always pursue your dreams. You and your fellow @mountviewldn students are coming from the best possible place to do that, especially with the incredible new building in #Peckham that I visited this month.

‘I have such fond memories of my time at Mountview, they really gave me the tools to do absolutely anything I wanted and I’ve never looked back. 27 years ago A degree after my three years didn’t exist. I’m delighted times have moved on … and The Arts ( Drama) gets the acknowledgement it deserves- so go out there and show the world what you’ve got ♥️.’