‘Like a fine wine’ Fans can’t get over how stunning Amanda Holden looks in new bikini snap during idyllic beach break

She looks SO good!

Amanda Holden is making her fans and followers very jealous of her end of year beach break – especially when she looks as good as she does!

The radio and TV presenter shared the snap on her Instagram account, writing, ‘#Handmaid on #holiday #bikini @melissaodabash #breathe in 💪🏼🍷🍷🥞’.

Fans of the Britain’s Got Talent star were quick to gush about how great she looks, with one saying, ‘Oh wow!!!!! Amanda look absolutely sensational sweetheart. You’re such an incredible natural beautiful lady. ‘

Another said, ‘Like a fine wine , Amanda gets better with age.😘’

A third added, ‘You look amazing, have a wonderful time 💕’.

And when you look this good after two kids and almost approaching fifty, what’s the secret? Well, no diets as it turns out.

Amanda previously told Mail Online she never diets, and that the secret behind her enviable figure is to go to a fitness camp before an important job or event.

She said at the time, “You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet.”

She added, “I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I’m a vegetarian, so for me it’s lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It’s really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in.

“I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out.

“There are an awful lot of people who watch BGT [more than 8 million last year] so I want to look the best I can. Alesha Dixon is the same. BGT is like going into the boxing ring. You train for it. You look your best for it and then you do the rounds.”