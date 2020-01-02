Amanda Holden stuns in cheeky snap as she poses topless

Amanda Holden has stunned fans in a cheeky snap.

The Britain’s Got Talent presenter escaped to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year with a lavish getaway.

Over the last few days Amanda has taken to her Instagram account to share a series of sunny snaps of her gorgeous island holiday, flaunting her beach body as she relaxes on the sand.

And her latest upload is quite a cheeky one.

Wishing her fans a Happy New Year, Amanda shared a snap of her lying on the beach with her over one million followers.

The presenter lay on her front on the beach tanning her bronzed shoulders in the sun, wearing a dainty gold necklace and oversized gold and brown sunglasses.

However, Amanda was pretty cheeky in her sexy beach snap, as she was posing completely topless.

The Heart radio presenter used a pair of Heart radio microphone muffs to cover up her modesty, revealing that she will be back on the air on the coming Monday.

‘Happy 2020 ❤️,’ she wrote alongside the snap. ‘I’m All Heart! 🤣 #welcome2020 #muff on #holiday @thisisheart #breakfast back on 06:01:20’.

And fans were loving the photo, with the post raking up hundreds of comments and nearly 55,000 comments.

Earlier this week the presenter celebrated the new year, reflecting back on her last 12 months.

Sharing a collage of nine photos, the star wrote, ‘#topnine #2019 has turned out to be one of the best and most extraordinary years of my life. So many ambitions and dreams realised 💪🏼

‘In the centre of it all my beautiful family. ..My anchor♥️ Chris. None of it means anything without them.

‘I started 2019 with great determination and a new headspace which was to suffer no fools , to put my energy into good people and honestly not give a damn about the rest!

‘It’s hard because I’m naturally a people pleaser .. but it’s paid off and I have never felt stronger or happier .

‘Most importantly I never forget how lucky I am to have such love and true friends surrounding me. Thank-you for your positivity and support!!

‘Here’s to an even bigger 2020! #newdecade 🥂‘.