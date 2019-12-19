Amanda Holden has teased she's recorded an album set for release in 2020.

Amanda Holden, now Heart radio presenter, who has had a successful career in theatre, TV and now radio, is making a return to the airwaves by having recorded her own album after landing a £1m record deal back in the summer.

It was reported the Britain’s Got Talent judge was the subject of a bidding war between Warner, Sony and Universal before Virgin EMI has snapped her up.

The video, which featured their two daughters, Hollie, seven and Alexa, 13, singing with Amanda clocked up almost 1.5million views on social media.

The clip was an online a version of Tightrope from hit film The Greatest Showman to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with husband Chris Hughes.

And she uploaded a snap of her and husband Chris – who Amanda calls by the nickname “Lub” – stood inside a recording studio and she captioned it, ‘My Lub he’s been there for me every step of the way #album 2020 @virginemi’.

It’s understood boss and friend Simon Cowell advised Amanda before she signed the deal.

And her celebrity pals are excited to hear what she’s been working on.

Angela Griffin wrote, ‘Soooo excited about this!’ meanwhile fans wrote, ‘Gorgeous couple! Can’t wait to hear your album!’ and a third put, ‘I bet he’s so very proud of you and I am too. You’ll do fabulously my lovely,’

But not all comments have been positive. One wrote, ‘Oh god no, not an album,’ while others were mesmerised with Amanda’s husband’s ‘prince’ like hair.

One wrote, ‘Awww gorgeous couple and yes your husband has lovely Disney hair’ a second added, ‘Awww good luck. And you have a Disney Prince,’ while a third said, ‘Your hubby’s hair makes him look like a Disney Prince. And of course, you’ve always looked like a princess.’

We can’t wait to see whether Amanda’s persuaded her husband to sing a duet…