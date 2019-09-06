Love Island’s Greg O’Shea ‘dumps’ Amber Gill by text just weeks after sharing the prize

Are any of the couples staying together?

It has been reported that Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have ended their relationship just weeks after leaving the villa.

According to The Sun, Greg, 24, left Amber, 22, ‘devastated’ after dumping her by text, with a source telling the publication: ‘Greg has broken up with Amber and is blaming their busy schedules and now they want to focus on their careers.’

The report claims that Newcastle-based Amber had been looking forward to reuniting with her beau in Dublin earlier today, until he sent the message that would end their short-lived relationship.

‘Amber is devastated,’ the source added. ‘She thought he was a lovely guy, but he’s made his feelings clear over text, which isn’t very sensitive.

‘She had a feeling he was going to make a decision to end things but only because she’d been hearing things.

‘He hadn’t the decency to tell her himself until she confronted the issue.’

The insider went on to explain how Greg left Amber ‘wounded’ after they’d planned a weekend together in the Irish capital, saying: ‘They had a lovely weekend in Dublin planned but he’s just pulled the plug and left her wounded.

‘Amber loved her time in the villa with Greg…it’s just not been the same since he left for Ireland.’

Although the pair are yet to confirm their split, fans are already expressing their outrage on social media, with one saddened Instagram user writing on Greg’s most recent post: ‘By text how cruel.’

Another angry commenter wrote: ‘Amber was always out of your league you were punching wayyyyy above.’

Harsh!

The sad news comes just one day after Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan called it quits – reportedly due to Anton’s partying lifestyle and obsession with Craig David.