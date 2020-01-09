Amber Gill admits she lied in her Love Island interview

Cheeky cheeky...

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has admitted to telling a naughty lie in her interview for the show.

In the video released prior to her villa entrance, gorgeous Geordie girl Amber can be heard insisting she had “never been rejected”.

In the flirty footage, the 22-year-old beauty therapist turned reality mega star says, “I’ve never been rejected in my life. Oh my God, I’d be shook. I don’t know what I’d do!”

Now, honest Amber has addressed her bold claim, confessing it was, in fact, a lie.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram story, the curly haired beauty admitted that she had exaggerated the information she told in the Love Island promo as she shared her thoughts on the upcoming winter version of the show, set to kick off on Sunday.

“So I’ve been getting messages all the time, well, not all the time, the past two days, about the new islanders and what I think of the new Love Island,” she said.

“To be honest, I’m really excited to watch it because it’s not gonna be stress because I’m not in it, I’m just gonna sit on the sofa and relax and watch it and give my opinions and get involved in the memes.

“As far as my opinions go on the islanders, it’s hard to say. I don’t wanna get an opinion yet.

“I was saying all kinds of madness on my VT. I wouldn’t want anyone to judge me on that – even though that’s what it’s there for,” she continued.

“But, I’m sure I said I’d never been rejected or something like that, which is a full on lie but I just wanted to sound interesting.

“Well not a lie but I’ve never been rejected because I’ve never made the first move.”

We’ll let you off, Ambs!