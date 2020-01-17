Total goals.

For most Love Island alumni, jetting off on holiday to a destination where swimwear is the dress code is their time to shine.

And 2019 winner Amber Gill is no exception to the rule, hitting Insta with some red hot holiday vibes, having flown off for a sun kissed Thailand getaway.

While we’re obviously green with envy that it’s not us in Amber’s position, we’ll let her off, because she’s treated us to some fire Insta’ content.

Taking to her 2.8 million follower strong account, the fiery Geordie gal shared a snap of herself perched on a wall in front of some exotic greenery.

Looking glowing and fresh faced, the former beauty therapist popped one leg up to flash her fresh white pedicure for the camera.

Wearing her brunette curls in a half-up-half-down style, Amber looked an image of natural beauty as she showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black bikini.

Wearing a classic style bandeau top along with a leg lengthening pair of high-rise bottoms, Amber captioned the gorg’ pic, ‘I’m following the sun this year ☀️.’

This comes after Amber was forced to shut down rumours she and close Love Island pal Ovie Soko are a romantic item.

Ahead of the first ever winter series of the smash hit ITV reality show, online fashion brand Miss Pap shared a tribute to the basketball pro on Twitter.

‘This year’s boys are cute, but BRING 👏🏻 BACK 👏🏻 OVIE 👏🏻 #LoveIsland,’ the post read.

It seemed Amber wasn’t too keen on the statement though, responding to it with, ‘Excuse me?’

Naturally, this left fans convinced Amber was hinting for Miss Pap to stop swooning over her man.

‘Is this confirmation? Omg lord PLEASE,’ one hilariously wrote.

While another added, ‘Please tell me, you pair are finally a couple🙌.’

Amber made sure to shut down any speculation though, quickly crushing so many dreams and explaining, ‘Looool guys I meant because I’m misspap’s brand ambassador. I should be their favourite not Ovie…Yous lot are like pushy parents. DROPPPPP IT.’