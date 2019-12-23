Amber Gill had a very sassy comeback for a fan who accused her of photoshopping her pictures

That’s how it’s done, Amber!



Amber Gill always looks flawless, but apparently some people don’t believe anyone could look this good.

The Love Island winner has been bossing it since leaving the villa, with a new collection with Miss Pap and a new podcast alongside fellow Love Island stars Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili, Reality Check.

So when someone stopped by her comments and accused her of photoshopping her snaps, she had to clap back.

One follower commented on one of her snaps, ‘Then why are most your photos photoshopped‘ followed by a laughing face emoji.

She replied, ‘I don’t see what’s so funny? Show me which ones please? I know it’s hard to believe that someone can be that lush in real life but I can confirm I am.’

And that’s how it’s done!

Speaking earlier this year about how she was coping with the spotlight after leaving the villa, she told The Sun’s Fabulous, “You’ve got to stay in touch with your friends and your family that were there beforehand and not get caught up in everything that’s going on.

“And you’ve got to have somebody who wants to look after you and not just try and make a bunch of money from you as quickly as possible before the new contestants come out. It’s who you surround yourself with and being careful.”

She also revealed that all the finalists had therapy after the show as well social media and financial training.

“I think it’s eight [therapy] sessions we have to do, and then if we want to continue we can. We also got social media training and financial training as soon as we left the villa and I don’t think that was optional either. We got told about everything that was in the press and how to handle it. They have definitely looked after us well.”