The Love Island star's profiles have been inundated with vile abuse since she's been in the villa

The mum of Love Island star Amber Gill is said to have called the ITV welfare team for help after her daughter’s social media accounts were targeted by racist trolls.

Since entering the Love Island villa, the reality star has faced a barrage of abuse, with people calling her a ‘n****’ and a fat c***’.

Another wrote, ‘F*****g c***. You think it’s all about you and you’re pretty, well guess what, you are a f*****g c***. I hope you die.’

Her account is currently being run by her friend Marc Tweedy, and he has reported the abusive messages.

‘In the first two or three days, when Amber was portrayed as this stone cold b***h, her mum actually rang the welfare team and used their services and they talked her round,’ he told the Metro.

‘I think initially I just thought to myself if she gets to the final, this is eight weeks that she’ll have been in solitary confinement without her friends and family’s support.’

‘To come out of those eight weeks to an inbox full of hate and death threats, and things like that, I just thought something needs to be done here.’

He also said one of the messages came from a 13-year-old boy, whose parents he then contacted.

Marc went on: ‘I used the email address on his profile to search for his Facebook, and I sent a screenshot to his mum, his dad, and his school. Two can play at that game.

‘I’m not letting people get away with this anymore, it’s 2019 and it’s disgusting that people think they can get away with that kind of thing.’

It comes a few days after axed Love Island star Sherif Lanre accused a fellow male contestant of repeatedly using the n-word in front of him, but claimed the co-star was not given a warning by bosses.

He told The Sun: ‘There was one guy, who I will not name, who repeatedly used the N-word as he rapped in front of me.

‘He said it two or three times and he was not pulled aside even though the code forbids racist language.

‘The same rules did not seem to apply to the other contestants.’

However, Love Island bosses have denied any use of the racial slur, insisting they have no recording of the incident.

‘We have reviewed all of our footage and have found absolutely no reference to the “N word” anywhere,’ a spokesperson for the ITV dating show said.