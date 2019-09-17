Poor Amy!

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs has opened up about her cosmetic surgery nightmare, revealing that she has been forced to have her breast implants removed after one of them exploded.

The Essex reality star was terrified after the implant burst, leaving her with a lump in her breast.

She has since ditched her bulging double E boobs in favour of a smaller C cup and is urging young girls to think twice before going under the knife.

Describing the scary situation, 29-year-old Amy said: ‘I started getting pain in my left implant, and when I had it checked out it had ruptured. I was so scared. It was so bad. I was in horrendous pain. I was terrified because implants can leak into your organs – it’s not good at all.’ Eeek!

Speaking to The Sun, she continued: ‘I didn’t like my big boobs anyway and deeply regret having them – I looked so big, everyone used to just stare at my boobs and they were so wonky too, they were a mess.’

After having surgery to reconstruct her breasts, doctors found a lump caused by the implants leaking into Amy’s breast tissue.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, the mum-of-two added: ‘My old implants had leaked into my breast tissue and it formed a lump. It was so dangerous, they said that if I’d waited a couple of years I would be in trouble.

‘I saved up to have my boobs done when I was 18, to have double A cups. I then went under the knife again when I was 23 to have even bigger boobs taking me to a C.

‘Then when I left TOWIE I was offered a free boob job and before I knew it I was a double E. Then I had the two kids and they just got bigger and bigger.’

Dishing the details on her surgery regrets, Amy preached: ‘I feel a completely different person now and I’m happy I look more natural now I’m a full time mum.

‘I’ve had three boob jobs now and I’m only 29. I just wish I had waited until after I’d had my children – and that’s what I ‘d say to everyone else – just really think about it first.

‘I definitely regret my boob jobs and having surgery so young. But I’m so relieved now I’ve got my perfect boobs, they are tiny and I get no pain at all.’