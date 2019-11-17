Amy recently split with boyfriend Ritchie

Amy Childs has reportedly signed up to appear on the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

The former TOWIE star is set to make her TV comeback in the New Year after finding herself single again following her split from boyfriend, and father of her second child, Ritchie.

‘It’s been a tough year for Amy and she’s been really keeping herself focused on looking after her children and staying busy with work,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She’s been getting fit and working out and she feels great.

‘Celebs Go Dating could be just the thing to get her meeting someone new.’

Amy has overhauled her lifestyle since her single status and gone from a size 14 to a 10 and say’s she finally has her ‘mojo’ back.

‘I’ve got my mojo back,’ she told The Sun. ‘When you’re a mum you have to have time for you – to go out with girls for a couple of hours because being a full time mum is hard. There are times you feel quite lonely.

‘I’ve always been a strong character. Maybe too strong at times. But I do it all for my kids . You have to be strong for them. I’ve got the support of mum and dad who have been brilliant.’

Revealing she ditched takeaways and mid-week drinking to lose weight, Amy added: ‘I have got to think of my children. My children are my main priority.

‘I don’t want to be having a takeaway everyday. I do eat healthy.

‘Now I’m training – I have more energy. I’m still young. I’m a young mum.

‘Now I look in the mirror and I’m a good 10. I still love a Prosecco, but that’s just for the weekend now.’

Amy is the latest celeb to reportedly sign up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating, alongside Alison Hammond, Mel B and Love Island’s Amy Hart.