Amy Childs has ‘split’ from boyfriend Ritchie months ago, as their son turns one.

A friend told The Sun that Amy and Ritchie, who share an 11-month-old son, ‘broke up on good terms’ and plan to stay friends.

‘He’s still a big part of her son’s life and sees her regularly,’ the insider said. ‘Her children are the biggest part of her life and they both want the best for their children.’

‘She’s really busy, she’s doing lots of work,’ another source added. ‘She’s doing her blogging and her baby range with Obaby and Roma prams.

‘Some thought she’d be in bits over the break-up, but she’s happy, really focused and looks glamorous. She’s got a really good friendship and family network.’

Businessman Ritchie was first spotted with Amy when they went on holiday to the Caribbean together last year, but tried to stay out of the spotlight during their time together. ‘He has a good job and he just doesn’t want to be involved,’ Amy previously told OK! magazine.

‘It’s so refreshing to be with someone like that,’ she added. ‘I’ve had boyfriends who’ve been fame hungry, so it’s nice to keep it separate.’

Amy discovered she was pregnant with their son just months after giving birth to daughter Polly, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright. The ex-TOWIE star admitted that the news came as a ‘really big shock’ as it had taken her ‘so long’ to fall pregnant with Polly.

‘I tried to be positive and thought if this happens then it’s meant to be,’ she said at the time. ‘It’s overwhelming thinking about how quickly it happened, but now I truly believe it’s meant to be.’

Amy gave birth to her second child on 1st September 2018, but agreed with Ritchie to keep the new baby out of the public eye – and to keep his name a secret.

‘It is hard because sometimes I just want to show him off, but at the same time we did decide it,’ she told OK! online.