Amy Childs reveals how she lost a stone in just five weeks

Amy's always been a yummy mummy whatever her size

Former TOWIE babe Amy Childs has opened up about how she shed a stone and dropped two dress sizes in just five weeks after giving birth.

The mega-glam Essex girl has revealed that although she didn’t initially rush to lose any extra baby weight after becoming a mum to Polly, two, and her 10-month-old son, she has now slimmed down thanks to diet and exercise.

Chatting to The Sun, Amy revealed the method behind her weight loss, admitting she works out with personal trainer four times a week and changed the way she eats.

She said: ‘I am training a lot. I’m training four times a week. I’m eating really healthy. I’m on a really amazing diet.

‘I used to skip it but now I’m eating breakfast, the most important meal of the day.’

The reality star, who says she is an ambassador for the Academy Plan, explained that she shifted the pounds by munching on pancakes made from mashed up banana and eggs, low calorie chicken fajitas and nachos as well as chicken pie and plenty of vegetables.

The 29-year-old mum of two went on to admit she was happy to focus on spending time with her little ones instead of rushing to shrink her size after her pregnancies.

She said: ‘When I had the baby I was bordering size 14 – and now I’m a size 10. I still want to lose half a stone – but there is no rush.

‘I’m not like the other celeb mums that rush to lose weight – enjoy your babies I say.

‘My babies are older now so I thought it was time to get healthy for myself.’

Continuing, she described how other mothers were asking when she was going to lose weight, saying: ‘I was just enjoying Polly. I was putting all my time into Polly, I didn’t really eat healthily or work out as much.

‘I was a new mum. I think mums nowadays put so much pressure on themselves to lose their baby weight.

‘But now the kids are getting older, I’m thinking I’m getting more time for me.’