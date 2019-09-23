Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals devastating news: ‘Absolutely gutted’

Such sad news 😔

Love Island’s Amy Hart has taken to Instagram to reveal that her grandfather has passed away.

The former airhostess is currently enjoying a party filled getaway to Ibiza, but took to the social media platform to tell her 1.3 followers the sad news.

Posting a sweet selfie of her and her granddad, Amy penned a simple but heartfelt caption, writing: ‘Absolutely gutted, but very grateful that I had 27 years with my amazing Grandad ❤️.’

Beside the recent snap, Amy included an photo of her surrounded by family beside her grandpa.

Naturally, hordes of the 2019 villa star’s fans bombarded the comment section beneath the upload with touching words of support.

‘Sorry for loss thinking of you and your family x 💙,’ one wrote, while a second chipped in: ‘So sorry for your loss, I’m sure you made him very proud @amyhartxo, just know he is watching over you & will be with you in the most important times in your life.’

Meanwhile, a third simply added: ‘Bless him ❤️.’

The upsetting revelation comes weeks after the reality babe was forced to leave Brighton Pride in a panic, for fears he would pass away.

Taking to her Instagram story, she explained: ‘Had to leave pride due to a family emergency. Have a good one everyone,’ before making a more positive announcement hours later.

‘Right everyone, so I had to leave Pride because we thought that my granddad sadly wouldn’t make it,’ she began.

‘But he’s serving comebacks like Take That, and now he’s sitting up eating ice cream! So I’m on my way back!

‘Hope to see some of you there!’