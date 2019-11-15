Love Island’s Amy Hart hits back at troll who insisted reality stardom ‘changed’ her

Caitlin Elliott

Some fans aren't happy about Amy's transformation

Love Island star Amy Hart has hit back at a troll who accused her of being ‘changed’ by fame.

The former air hostess took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot of a very glamorous hair transformation as she swapped her blonde tresses for a sleek, long purple wig.

Looking mega glam in a glowing make up look and sparkling, low cut pastel dress, the reality babe posed for the red hot photo.

Loads of Amy’s fans loved the look, gushing over the ex Islander in the comment section.

Amy ur killing me today gyal😍,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Wow absolutely stunning love the hair btw ❤️❤️❤️.’

Wow the queen is here 😍😍,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile, some mean commenters insisted that Amy has been changed by her life in the spotlight.

You look amazing but becoming a reality tv star really changes people and it shows… this isn’t the Amy everyone knew from love island 😕,’ one comment read.
Sometimes goodbye, though it hurts, in your heart is the only way to make way for destiny…..Doors to manual and cross check for the very. Last. Time. 😬 yes after 8 years of causing havoc, hosting parties at 35,000 feet, channeling my inner Elton, writing hits such as ‘dead on the jumpseat’ and ‘five years gold’, rolling out the Amz experience worldwide and being the queen of the party bag, I’m reluctantly hanging up my wings to start a new adventure. Opportunities like this don’t come round every day and they’ll always need people to fly planes so, perhaps it’s not goodbye and just ‘til we meet again’. All I can say to my Gatwick guys and girls is thank you. Thank you for the laughs, the tears, the deep and meaningfuls at 3am and for being my family for the last 8 years. I love you all dearly and will miss you all. It truly is the best job in the world. Stick together, look after each other and fly safe. Lady Cabinmanageress Hart over and out. 2011-2019 💖💖 GATWICK TIL I DIE 💖💖

Doesn’t look like you – I want [Amy] back!’ remarked another.

Standing her ground, Amy quickly clapped back at the rude remark, quipping, ‘Correct, it’s Amy on a photo shoot. Amy from the villa still alive and kicking on my story x.’

Luckily, heaps of her loyal followers had her back too, defending her against the criticism.

Ice Ice Baby ❄️ @carlbembridgehair

‘Do you not realise how stupid you sound… Amy can change up her style or looks if she wants too as it’s her choice and her life but that doesn’t mean her personality changes,’ one explained.

Leave Amz alone!!! 🌈🌈🌈,’ begged another.

I’m pretty sure it was for a photo shoot – she’s still Amy!! I think she looks fab both done up and natural. It’s fun to play around with different looks from time to time too! Stops us all getting old and boring 😂🙌🏼,’ one more feisty commenter piped up to add.