Some fans aren't happy about Amy's transformation

Love Island star Amy Hart has hit back at a troll who accused her of being ‘changed’ by fame.

The former air hostess took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot of a very glamorous hair transformation as she swapped her blonde tresses for a sleek, long purple wig.

Looking mega glam in a glowing make up look and sparkling, low cut pastel dress, the reality babe posed for the red hot photo.

Loads of Amy’s fans loved the look, gushing over the ex Islander in the comment section.

‘Amy ur killing me today gyal😍,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Wow absolutely stunning love the hair btw ❤️❤️❤️.’

‘Wow the queen is here 😍😍,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile, some mean commenters insisted that Amy has been changed by her life in the spotlight.

‘You look amazing but becoming a reality tv star really changes people and it shows… this isn’t the Amy everyone knew from love island 😕,’ one comment read.

‘Doesn’t look like you – I want [Amy] back!’ remarked another.

Standing her ground, Amy quickly clapped back at the rude remark, quipping, ‘Correct, it’s Amy on a photo shoot. Amy from the villa still alive and kicking on my story x.’

Luckily, heaps of her loyal followers had her back too, defending her against the criticism.

‘Do you not realise how stupid you sound… Amy can change up her style or looks if she wants too as it’s her choice and her life but that doesn’t mean her personality changes,’ one explained.

‘Leave Amz alone!!! 🌈🌈🌈,’ begged another.

‘I’m pretty sure it was for a photo shoot – she’s still Amy!! I think she looks fab both done up and natural. It’s fun to play around with different looks from time to time too! Stops us all getting old and boring 😂🙌🏼,’ one more feisty commenter piped up to add.