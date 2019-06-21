The actress quit the soap in 1998

Angela Griffin will reportedly be returning to Coronation Street as Fiona Middleton.

The actress, 42, is set to return as hairdresser Fiona more than 20 years after she quit the soap in 1998 following 250 episodes.

It’s believed she will be returning for a shock storyline involving Steve McDonald, who is told he is the father of Fiona’s daughter Emma.

A TV source told The Sun, ‘Angela’s return is short and sweet but it has huge implications for Steve.

‘She’s back on screens and will find out that the dates that he was with Fiona tally up to when Emma was born.’

According to the newspaper, Steve’s mum points out he was dating Fiona around the time Emma was conceived in the upcoming scenes.

‘No wonder you failed maths. Count back nine months,’ she tells him.

Steve replies, ‘How do you remember that? I can’t remember who I was seeing last month let alone in 1998?

‘Emma can’t be my daughter. I don’t want another daughter.’

Last year, Angela hinted at a return to the cobbles during an appearance on Lorraine.

‘You never know who might go back,’ she said.

‘You never know. Never say never! [The story] has got to have Steve McDonald in it, hasn’t it?’

Angela played Fiona from 1992 to 1998.

After quitting Corrie, mum-of-two Angela went on to appear in Cutting It as Darcey Henshall from 2002 to 2005.

She starred as Kim Campbell in Waterloo Road from 2006 to 2010.

