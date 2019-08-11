This is so scary!

Anna Friel has admitted that she has come closer to death than she would care to remember after revealing she almost died in 2001.

The former Brookside actress recalled the terrifying moment that she was told she was one hour away from death after doctors discovered she had a ruptured ovarian cyst.

Anna was rushed to hospital with septicaemia after her cyst burst, and it was later revealed that her swollen belly was caused by two litres of blood she had unknowingly been carrying in her stomach.

The 43-year-old told The Guardian’s Weekend Magazine: ‘I was doing the front cover of a magazine and someone said, “Can you not pull your tummy in?”

‘It turned out that I had been carrying two litres of blood in my stomach.

‘I was rushed to hospital the next morning and nearly died of septicaemia. They had to give me two blood transfusions. Had it been an hour later it would have been bye bye.’

Following the near-fatal experience, the actress was diagnosed with endometriosis and told by doctors that she could have trouble conceiving as a result.

However, the star later became overjoyed when she and then-partner David Thewlis discovered she was pregnant with their daughter Gracie, 14, in 2005.

Anna revealed in 2016 that Gracie had hopes of pursuing a career in the film industry.

She said on the Jonathan Ross Show: ‘She’s been asked to act and she’s really talented.

‘But she sees how hard mummy and daddy work and she sees the ups and the downs, and I think of anything she’d probably direct more than she would act right now.

‘She makes amazing videos and she’s a great photographer and she sings like an angel, she sings in Latin and Italian, she’s a beautiful singer.’