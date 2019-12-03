I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here viewers were unable to focus on last night’s episode of the ITV show after they noticed something rather racy about host, Declan Donnelly.

As the Geordie telly star and his on screen presenting partner Ant McPartlin chatted to the camera during a link on the Aussie jungle based contest, fans of the programme couldn’t help but notice a large ‘bulge’ in Dec’s trousers.

Taking to social media to comment on what they had seen, one fan penned, ‘Dec looks like he’s packing quite a bulge tonight…. not that I am looking #ImACeleb.’

While a second added, ‘Has Dec got some critters in his #budgiesmugglers 🤣🤣 i love #ImACeleb,’ and a third chipped in, ‘Good man Dec!🍆🙈😂😂 #ImACeleb.’

One more cheeky Tweeter joked that Dec had a ‘python in his trousers,’ and another playfully suggested that the Saturday Night Takeaway star’s wife Ali Astall is a ‘lucky lady’.

‘#ImACeleb is Dec smuggling food into the camp down the front of his trousers, massive bulge,’ one more asked.

This comes after Ant and Dec were forced to ask fans to clarify a detail about the show for another curious viewer.

The eagle eyed watcher took to social media when she noticed that Ant and Dec cover their watches when they host Bushtucker Trials.

She wrote, ‘Is Ants watch covered because of cameras or because of the sun reflection? @antanddec or am I seeing things?’

Responding to the post, Ant took to his and Dec’s shared Twitter account to write, ‘Who’s gonna explain?????’

Various Tweeters came through with suggestions as to why their watches are blacked out, with one saying, ‘Is it because it’s a famous brand and you haven’t got permission to show it.’

‘It’s because it is pre-recorded,’ added another.

Meanwhile, lots more fans gave the correct answer to the mystery, explaining that it is in fact so that contestants don’t take a glance at the time when they’re with Ant and Dec.

Camp mates are taken away from all concept of time when they enter the jungle, to fully emerse them in the experience, as explained every year by Ant and Dec.