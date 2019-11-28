'Who's gonna explain?'

Earlier this week, viewers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! noticed a strange detail about hosting duo Ant and Dec.

As the iconic telly pairing met with comedian contestant Andrew Maxwell as he took on his first ever solo Bushtucker Trial in a bid to win food for his hungry camp mates, one eagle eyed viewers noticed something about their watches.

Spotting that the faces of Ant and Dec’s timepieces were covered, the fan took to Twitter to write, ‘Is Ants watch covered because of cameras or because of the sun reflection? @antanddec or am I seeing things? #imaceleb xx.’

Responding to the question, Ant and Dec replied via their joint Twitter, asking their clued up followers to answer, writing, ‘Who’s gonna explain?????’

Various Tweeters came through with suggestions as to why their watches are blacked out, with one saying, ‘Is it because it’s a famous brand and you haven’t got permission to show it.’

‘It’s because it is pre-recorded,’ added another.

Meanwhile, lots more fans gave the correct answer to the mystery, explaining that it is in fact so that contestants don’t take a glance at the time when they’re with Ant and Dec.

Camp mates are taken away from all concept of time when they enter the jungle, to fully emerse them in the experience, as explained every year by Ant and Dec.

Previous Queen of the jungle, Scarlett Moffatt, has spoken about having no idea what time of day it is while in the camp, hilariously explaining that she and her co-stars once got into bed in the middle of the day.

She told Heart, “I think it’s just so you’re really disorientated, like we had no concept of time. I always remember, and I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this.

“We all once went to bed at around 4pm and obviously you’re just in there by yourself, but they did have to say, ‘Guys, it’s a lot earlier than you think.’ Because you just have no idea!”