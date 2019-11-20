Ant and Dec have only been back on our screens for three days and their I'm A Celeb gags are already on point.

Since returning from his one-year hiatus, Ant has already joked about having “one year off” and Dec is in full swing with the Brexit jokes.

But last night the pair took things to another level when they mocked Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter, Kylie Jenner, while just metres away from her.

Weeks after Kylie broke the internet with a TikTok video of her singing “rise and shine” to her daughter, Stormi, Ant sang the tune as he and Dec walked into camp to deliver the news about who would be taking part in the trial.

And, although Caitlyn didn’t react to Ant’s trolling, fans couldn’t get enough of the bold move – with some labelling it “iconic”.

“ANT DID NOT JUST SING RISE AND SHINE IN FRONT OF CAITLYN JENNER OMG STOP #imaceleb,” one user tweeted.

Another joked, “Kris Jenner calling up ITV to collect royalties after hearing Ant & Dec say “riseeee and shineeee” live on air. #ImACeleb”

Kylie practically broke the internet (and set a TikTok record) after getting a billion views under the hashtag #RiseandShine in just days.

According to TMZ the video was viewed 4 million times in its first day, 70 million times in its second day and one billion times days later.

At just 22-years-old, Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie is incredibly successful. And days ago it was revealed she’s officially a billionaire when her beauty business – which includes Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics – was valued at $1.2 billion.

Cosmetic company, Coty Inc., have purchased a 51% stake in the business for $600 million.

Getting Caitlyn to take part in I’m A Celeb was a huge win for ITV as viewers hope she’ll spill the secrets on arguably two of the most famous families in the world – the Jenners and the Kardashians.

And last night fans got their first scoop as the 70-year-old opened up about Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Talking about Kim’s journey to success, Caitlyn explained, “Kimberly never went to college. The minute she left high school she started businesses. She had her first business out of the closet.

“Kimberly would go into the ladies’ closets. Some of these are like 2,000 square feet – they’re huge. Beverly Hills ladies They figure out what they want to get rid of and Kimberly has an eBay site… Kimberly sells them for them and gets 30% commission.”

Caitlyn also revealed that Kanye had been a huge help to her during difficult times. “I like Kanye. Kanye was very, very good to me.”