Ant and Dec pause Britain’s Got Talent to launch mental health campaign

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly added a break into yesterday’s Britain’s Got Talent show.

The presenting duo, who have been hosting the TV talent competition since it started back in 2007, paused yesterday’s show of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, to share an important message.

After a performance by dance group MerseyGirls, the pair interrupted the show final to ask audience members and at-home viewers to take out one minute to have a conversation with a loved one.

The move was in aid of ITV’s mental health initiative Britain Get Talking, which aims to help those in the population who are suffering with mental health problems.

When the duo came on-stage, Ant announced, “Right, now pay attention everyone and that includes you lot at home, because we’ve got something important to tell you.”

Dec then added, “We’d like to introduce the new ITV campaign for mental wellness right here on Britain’s Got Talent tonight.”

“In the last 15 years, there has been a staggering 48% rise in anxiety and depression amongst British children, but something as simple as talking together and listening to each other can build our mental wellness.”

“Now we all know that these days there are more distractions than ever because we’re looking at the telly or we’re looking at our phones,” Ant chimed in.

“But it’s so important for our mental wellbeing to remember to get together with people we care about and talk.”

Dec then took over, saying, “So right now we’re going to try something that’s never been done before.

“It’s called Britain Get Talking and to help Britain get talking we’re going to pause this show to make time for everyone there at home to get together and just talk so whatever you need to do, grab the kids, wake dad up or just turn and talk to a mate because we’re pausing BGT for a minute so you can talk.”

