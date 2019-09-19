Ant and Dec are reportedly so desperate to get Piers Morgan on ITV's I'm A Celeb, they've even offered to pay his wages.

The duo – who present the jungle-themed show Down Under – have been keen to get contraversial Piers involved for years, but his fee has always been too high.

Now he’s said to be demanding a whopping £5 million to head into the jungle where he could be faced with eating a kangaroo’s penis in the show’s many Bushtucker Trials in the hope it will put ITV bosses off of pursuing him.

But his plan was scuppered when Ant and Dec offered to pay it themselves. They told Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid: ‘There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount.

‘Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it.’

Ant is returning to the jungle this year after he took a year out of presenting duties following a hiatus. Holly Willoughby took his place.