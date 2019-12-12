The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion has been banned from talking about the show.

TV bosses have reportedly banned The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion from talking about the show after she made ‘unacceptable comments’ during her time on the air.

The librarian appeared on the current series of the business TV series, in which candidates fight it out to go into business with notorious entrepreneur Lord Alan Sugar.

And this week the controversial candidate was booted off the show, along with Lewis Ellis and Pamela Laird, leaving just Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton to battle it out for top dog in next week’s final.

Usually when candidates are fired from the show, they all appear on the You’re Fired spin off talk show afterwards to discuss their time on the show, what is was like in the competition and what the think will happen going forwards.

However, it has now been revealed that Lottie has been banned from appearing on the talk show after she made “unacceptable comments”.

A spokesperson for The Apprentice told Metro, “Following an inquiry by the production company into the unacceptable comments made by Lottie on a private messenger service, she was informed that she would not be invited to participate on You’re Fired.”

They added, “The production company have decided that Lottie will not be invited to any further activity relating to The Apprentice.”

Lottie has been once of the most controversial contestants that the show has seen, after she was investigated by the BBC when she was seen in the cast’s group chat telling fellow contestant Lubna Farhan, whose parents are from Pakistan, to ‘shut up Gandhi’, saying that she would ‘f***ing knock her out’.

Addressing how the allegations affected her, Lottie said to The Sun, “I have struggled for quite a long time.

“When it came out and Lubna decided to villainise me it had such a huge impact on me.

“I was prescribed anti-anxiety and antidepressant medication, which I have been on in the past.”

“I’m not a racist and I stick to that,” she added. “I need to show everybody I’m a kind, caring individual.

“I’m not this cold, stone-hearted bitch everybody sees on the series.”