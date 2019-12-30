Lottie Lion has risked backlash from critics again.

The Apprentice star has angered fans after she posted a controversial snap to her social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lottie shared a story that showed her supporting a Boxing Day hunt in her town.

Lottie, who was faced backlash for her controversial behaviour and ‘unacceptable comments’ during her time in The Apprentice, posted a snap of horse riders dressed in red and black hunting jackets making their way through a rural village near her home in Somerset.

Accompanied by a pack of dogs, the riders were making their way to a hunt.

Showing her support for the controversial hobby, Lottie captioned the Instagram story, ‘Very proud to be a part of this community. Sad I am not on horse back this year‘.

This isn’t the first time the TV star has shown her support for hunting, regularly taking to Instagram to reveal that she takes part in the sport.

‘Shoot days are my happy days 🧡,’ she has previously written alongside a snap of her in her hunting gear.

Lottie has also previously posted a snap of her going off hunting with a group, writing, ‘Wishing everyone a safe and happy season- 1st October 🍂🦊‘ and a snap of her shooting up at the sky, writing, ‘Aim high. Literally.‘

She has also posted a snap of her shooting, writing, ‘Pre season, getting back into the swing of things 🍂’ and one with her holding a dead animal that she had presumably shot, writing, ‘I know, I’m cruel. (For posting a pic with no makeup you poor people)‘.

And the star has since faced major backlash, with critics taking to her posts to slam the star.

‘This is disgusting,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Revolting. Harming birds for sport 🤮 Pathetic!!’.

‘Not cool Lottie,’ commented another, while another agreed, ‘This is a disgusting thing to do.’

One even branded the star, ‘Lottie low life’, while another critic wrote, ‘Disgusting, CRUEL and wrong – I don’t know how this is a ‘sport’ to you 🙁 such a shame’.

Others added, ‘Horrible’, ‘so cruel’, ‘Horrid’, ‘🤬🤬🤬🤬’ and ‘VILE!!!’.